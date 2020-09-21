The Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 outlook appears to be well in hand.

In the last two weeks, there have been 15 additional COVID-19 test positives reported in Accomack County, and six of those may not be current. The Virginia Department of Health reports backlogged data was entered between September 15 and 21. Four additional test positives were reported in Accomack County on September 18 and two on September 17.

A lone additional COVID-19 test positive has been reported in Northampton County in the last two weeks, which was also reported in the week of the back logged data on September 18.

Accomack County has reported two COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past two weeks, while Northampton has reported none since August 13.

Northampton has reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in the last two weeks, but once again, they were both between September 15 and 21, on September 16 and 18, while Accomack has reported no COVID deaths since August 28.

The Eastern Shore’s seven day average of test positivity is a mere 1.9%, well below the state’s average of 5.7%.

Officials urge residents not to get complacent in light of the positive COVID-19 outlook on the Eastern Shore.

.