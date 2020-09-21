Accomack County reported one additional COVID-19 test positive Monday morning, all other COVID-19 metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 64 tests in Monday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 1.5%.

Virginia reported 579 additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning, with 48 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 19 to 652 total statewide.

Five additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable case.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 16,609 tests in Monday’s report for a test positive rate of 3.4%.

