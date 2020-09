The Virginia Tech football team is back on the field this Saturday, September 26 as they welcome the NC State Wolfpack to Lane Stadium for the Hokies’ season opener. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on 103.3 FM WESR. Pregame begins at 6:30 PM.

This week’s Franktown Jam radio show will air Friday evening at 7:00 PM on 103.3 FM WESR

The Wolfpack enter the contest 1-0 after their victory over Wake Forest 45-42 this past Saturday night in their initial contest of 2020.

.