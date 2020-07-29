The Eastern Shore reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Wednesday morning, with three additional being reported in Accomack County but one fewer being reported in Northampton County. Accomack also reported one new hospitalization. The Eastern Shore processed 86 tests in Wednesday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 3.4%.

Virginia reported 968 additional confirmed COVID-19 test positives Wednesday morning with 31 additional probable cases.

52 additional confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Wednesday morning but no additional probable hospitalizations. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by eight.

Virginia repored 29 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday morning and one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 17,315 tests in Wednesday morning’s report for a test positive rate of 5.5%.

.