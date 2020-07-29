A memorial service honoring the life and legacy of The Reverend Doctor Donald Ray Broad of Bobtown will be held via Zoom meeting on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Should you wish to join the service, visit Rev. Dr. Broad’s obituary page at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com to access the meeting link.

Please download the Zoom app on your smart phone or visit https://zoom.us to create an account prior to the service. Should you need assistance, contact Williams Funeral Home at 757-787-2340.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.