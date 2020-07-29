Pictured: Scarborough Island, at the mouth of Pungoteague Creek. Picture is courtesy of Google.com.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department and Onancock Volunteer Fire Company responded to a possible drowning Tuesday night at Scarborough’s Island.

According to 911 dispatch, a 35 year old male reportedly went into the water and did not resurface.

The VMRC responded to the scene, was able to locate the missing swimmer and administered CPR.

Currently the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

