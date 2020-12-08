The Eastern Shore reported 10 additional COVID-19 test positives in Tuesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with eight additional in Accomack and two additional in Northampton. Accomack also reported one additional hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 102 tests in Tuesday’s report for a test positive rate of 9.8%.

Virginia reported 3,127 additional test positives with 733 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 14 to 1,570 statewide.

46 additional confirmed deaths were reported statewide with six additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 23,817 tests for a test positive rate of 13.1%.

