Swap shop 12/8

Trailer located in greenbush. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, washer and dryer, $650 deposit, $650 month rent. Text 2032314632

Free office chairs behind Weichert Mason Davis Real Estate Agency in Town of Onancock. 7577871010

For sale: several Northampton county genealogy books, personal property and land tax and liquor license records. Call 999-0083 for details

Christmas Plates, salad plates, and soup or cereal bowls in different themes. 25$ firm. Can supply pics. Call or text 999-0083

Looking for a metal kids pedal car, tractor or truck call 7106814

Looking for one bedroom apartment. 7573505088

Ski loader Davis turns in the middle 4 wheel drive asking $1000. 1990 dual wheel pickup 4 cylinder $1500. 4109573127

3 utility electric small heaters 16 inches tall 10 inches wide 10 dollars Hunting bow compound 35 dollars Real nice golf clubs 2 drivers 100 or close to it good condition with a lot of golf. 7872964

2 Cadillacs 94 99 both run. 99 Mercedes Benz 999. Joe 7572188387

Teaching material wooden map stand and 7 maps 2 feet by 2 feet 150 obo. Lisa 7577871046

Full size couch green clean in good shape price free. 4429274

Gun cabinet that has 12 guns. 2 muzzle loaders a pistol and a rifle. 6783840

Generator 250. Cooking piñata electric. 7576931417

Craftsman lawnmower electric clutch cruise control 6782244.

Toya stove oil furnace small house or garage furnace and manual 250 gallon tank 1500 or best offer 7578943196

Washer and dryer 100 for both. 7091096

Set of hubs complete 100 for all of them. 8946053

Looking for side by side fridge and freezer with ice and water in the door. 7094787