Swap shop 12/8

 

  1. Trailer located in greenbush. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, washer and dryer, $650 deposit, $650 month rent. Text 2032314632
  2. Free office chairs behind Weichert Mason Davis Real Estate Agency in Town of Onancock. 7577871010
  3. For sale: several Northampton county genealogy books, personal property and land tax and liquor license records. Call 999-0083 for details
  4. Christmas Plates, salad plates, and soup or cereal bowls in different themes. 25$ firm. Can supply pics. Call or text 999-0083 
  5. Looking for a metal kids pedal car, tractor or truck call 7106814 
  6. Looking for one bedroom apartment. 7573505088 
  7. Ski loader Davis turns in the middle 4 wheel drive asking $1000. 1990 dual wheel pickup 4 cylinder $1500. 4109573127
  8. 3 utility electric small heaters 16 inches tall 10 inches wide 10 dollars Hunting bow compound 35 dollars Real nice golf clubs 2 drivers 100 or close to it good condition with a lot of golf. 7872964 
  9. 2 Cadillacs 94 99 both run. 99 Mercedes Benz 999. Joe 7572188387 
  10. Teaching material wooden map stand and 7 maps 2 feet by 2 feet 150 obo. Lisa 7577871046 
  11. Full size couch green clean in good shape price free. 4429274
  12. Gun cabinet that has 12 guns. 2 muzzle loaders a pistol and a rifle. 6783840 
  13. Generator 250. Cooking piñata electric. 7576931417
  14. Craftsman lawnmower electric clutch cruise control  6782244. 
  15. Toya stove oil furnace small house or garage furnace and manual 250 gallon tank 1500 or best offer 7578943196
  16. Washer and dryer 100 for both. 7091096
  17. Set of hubs complete 100 for all of them. 8946053
  18. Looking for side by side fridge and freezer with ice and water in the door. 7094787
  19. Vacuum cleaner good shape 2 colored TVs asking best offer. 7573312598
 
 
 

