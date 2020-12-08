The Eastern Shore Chapter of the Hunters for the Hungry is pleased to announce the start of receiving deer donations to the program this year. Since 1997, the program has received and processed nearly 5000 deer donations. The deer donated have been processed into over 500,000 servings of this nutritous lean meat to the clients of The Food Bank of the Eastern Shore and other agencies. There is no charge to the hunter to donate the deer. The deer must be properly harvested and registered, field dressed and taken to one of the processors or collection points. The goal this year is 200 deer.

The program raises funds from local individuals, businesses and civic organizations to pay the processing cost of the deer. This year the cost of processing a deer is $50.00. The processors help the program by processing the deer at almost half their regular cost. Since the program pays a per deer processing fee, please consider a larger bodied deer. Processors have the right to refuse any deer donation that has not been field dressed or cared for in a manner that insures quality usable meat.

The processors this year are (from North to South): Brent Powell, “Powell Processing” 21397 Trower Road, Wachapreague, 787-7107, and Scott Hines “Eastern Shore Outfitters”, 4306 Main St, Exmore, 442-4009. Collections points are The Food Bank at Tasley, 24530 Coastal Blvd, 787-2557, and B&B Market, 13001 Lankford Hwy, Machipongo, 678-7236.

The program is a 501c3 charitable organization and donations are deductible as allowed by law. The program is a listed agency for the local United Way campaign. There currently is a dollar for dollar match for donations from businesses, civic organizations, and Ruritan clubs. Donations, made out to “Hunters for the Hungry” may be sent to 22271 Lee Mont Rd, Parksley VA 23421. For further questions, to arrange a speaker, or to help out please call or email the local director, Worth Saunders, at 757-710-0049 or worth@baysiderehab.com.