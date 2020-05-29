The Eastern region of Virginia has shown a steady overall decline in hospitalizations since the end of March when a spike in the number of hospitalizations occurred, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

However, fears that an onslaught of cases would cripple the local hospital never came to fruition. According to Jon Peterman, Administrator at Riverside Shore Memorial, the Riverside system had a plan, in the event of a surge of hospitalizations here, to distribute COVID-19 patients to some of its other facilities to relieve the burden on the local hospital and to have beds available for new cases if necessary.

As of Thursday, the total number of hospitalizations for both Accomack and Northampton counties combined since mid March is 67, many of whom have recovered.

