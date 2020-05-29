The Virginia Department of Health has posted these COVID-19 numbers for the Eastern Shore Health District since Mid March:

COVID-19 on the Eastern Shore Cases by age Number Percent Deaths by age Number Percent 0- 9 11 1% 0-9 0 0% 10-19 43 4% 10-19 0 0% 20-29 148 14% 29-29 0 0% 30-39 185 18% 30-39 0 0% 40-49 184 18% 40-49 2 6% 50-59 234 23% 50-59 5 16% 60-69 143 14% 60-69 6 19% 70-79 41 4% 70-89 6 19% 80+ 45 4% 80+ 13 40% Totals 1034 100% Totals 32 100% Cases by race Number Percent Deaths by race Number Percentage African-American 624 60% African-American 17 53% White 257 25% White 14 44% Other 31 3% Other 1 3% Not reported 122 12% Not reported 0 0% Totals 1034 100% Total 32 100% Cases by Sex Deaths by sex Number Percent Female 537 52% Male 17 53% Male 494 47.7% Female 15 47% Not Reported 3 0.3% Source: Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard

