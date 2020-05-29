The Virginia Department of Health has posted these COVID-19 numbers for the Eastern Shore Health District since Mid March:

In the number of cases by age category, ages 0-9 had 11 cases or .1%, ages 10-19 43 cases or 4%, ages 20-29 43 cases or 4%, ages 30-39 185 cases ir 18%,  ages 40-49 184 cases or 18%,  ages 50-59 had the highest number with 234 cases or 23%, ages 60-69 143 cases or 14%, ages 70-79 had 41 cases or 4% of the total and ages 80+ had 45 cases or 4% of the total number of cases.

On the Eastern Shore,  624 of the cases were African Americans or 60%.  257 or 25% of the cases were white,  31 cases were considered other or 3%  and in 122 of the cases or 12% race was not reported.

537 of the cases or 52% were female,  494 or 47.7% were male and  in 3 or .03% of the cases sex was not reported.

Of the 32 deaths, ages 0-39 had no deaths,  40-49 had 2 or 6% of the total,  50-59 reported 5 or 16% of the overall deaths,  60-69 had 6 or 19%,  70-79 had 6 deaths or 19% of the total and 80+ reported 13 deaths or 40% of the total.

Of the 32 who died, 17 were African-American and 14 were white with one other reported.

Of the 32 deaths,  17 were male and 15 were female.

 

Source: Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard

