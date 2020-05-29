The Virginia Department of Health has posted these COVID-19 numbers for the Eastern Shore Health District since Mid March:
In the number of cases by age category, ages 0-9 had 11 cases or .1%, ages 10-19 43 cases or 4%, ages 20-29 43 cases or 4%, ages 30-39 185 cases ir 18%, ages 40-49 184 cases or 18%, ages 50-59 had the highest number with 234 cases or 23%, ages 60-69 143 cases or 14%, ages 70-79 had 41 cases or 4% of the total and ages 80+ had 45 cases or 4% of the total number of cases.
On the Eastern Shore, 624 of the cases were African Americans or 60%. 257 or 25% of the cases were white, 31 cases were considered other or 3% and in 122 of the cases or 12% race was not reported.
537 of the cases or 52% were female, 494 or 47.7% were male and in 3 or .03% of the cases sex was not reported.
Of the 32 deaths, ages 0-39 had no deaths, 40-49 had 2 or 6% of the total, 50-59 reported 5 or 16% of the overall deaths, 60-69 had 6 or 19%, 70-79 had 6 deaths or 19% of the total and 80+ reported 13 deaths or 40% of the total.
Of the 32 who died, 17 were African-American and 14 were white with one other reported.
Of the 32 deaths, 17 were male and 15 were female.
|COVID-19 on the Eastern Shore
|Cases by age
|Number
|Percent
|Deaths by age
|Number
|Percent
|0- 9
|11
|1%
|0-9
|0
|0%
|10-19
|43
|4%
|10-19
|0
|0%
|20-29
|148
|14%
|29-29
|0
|0%
|30-39
|185
|18%
|30-39
|0
|0%
|40-49
|184
|18%
|40-49
|2
|6%
|50-59
|234
|23%
|50-59
|5
|16%
|60-69
|143
|14%
|60-69
|6
|19%
|70-79
|41
|4%
|70-89
|6
|19%
|80+
|45
|4%
|80+
|13
|40%
|Totals
|1034
|100%
|Totals
|32
|100%
|Cases by race
|Number
|Percent
|Deaths by race
|Number
|Percentage
|African-American
|624
|60%
|African-American
|17
|53%
|White
|257
|25%
|White
|14
|44%
|Other
|31
|3%
|Other
|1
|3%
|Not reported
|122
|12%
|Not reported
|0
|0%
|Totals
|1034
|100%
|Total
|32
|100%
|Cases by Sex
|Deaths by sex
|Number
|Percent
|Female
|537
|52%
|Male
|17
|53%
|Male
|494
|47.7%
|Female
|15
|47%
|Not Reported
|3
|0.3%
.