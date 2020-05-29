The Eastern Shore of Virginia added eight new hospitalizations in Friday morning’s COVID-19 report from the Virginia Department of Health. Five of the hospitalizations were Accomack County residents, for an overall total of 49, and three were from Northampton, bringing their overall total to 26.

Accomack County added 20 new cases in Friday morning’s report, bringing the County’s confirmed case total to 827. Deaths for Accomack County remained unchanged as 12.

Northampton County reported one new COVID-19 case, for a confirmed case total of 228. Deaths also remained unchanged for Northampton County, at 20.

The Eastern Shore’s numbers are the result of 124 processed tests, for a test positive rate of 16.9%.

Virginia reported just over 1,000 new confirmed cases Friday, with 1,084 additional and a new total of 40,477. 48 new probable COVID-19 cases were added for a total of 2,056.

Virginia added 87 new total confirmed hospitalizations, for an overall total of 4,497. Probable COVID-19 hospitalizations for the Commonwealth remain unchanged at 32. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports a mixed bag. Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell back below the 1,000 mark, down 27 to 999, but pending result COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 49 to 525.

22 new deaths were reported in Virginia from COVID-19 Friday morning, for an overall total of 1,258, and two fewer probable deaths were reported, for a new overall total of 100.

Virginia’s numbers are the result of 11,048 processed tests, for a test positive rate of 9.8%.

