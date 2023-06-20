Virginia State Police have identified the driver of a vehicle involved in an early morning accident near Nassawadox last week.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the body found at the scene has been identified as 55 year old Tonja Patrice King of the 34400 block of Craddockville Road, Belle Haven, Virginia.

Virginia State Police were alerted to the accident at approximately 5:31 AM on Thursday June 15 at 7187 Bayside Road, in the Nassawadox area of Northampton County.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 2010 Ford Edge was traveling southbound on Bayside Road, when the vehicle failed to navigate a curve. The vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to flip out of control, ejecting the driver and only occupant.

There were no witnesses to the accident. The Virginia State Police is still investigating.

Anyone with information or who may have seen or witnessed the crash are asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or at [email protected].