The Virginia State Police are looking for witnesses who have information about a fatal accident that occurred early this morning near Nassawadox.

At approximately 5:31 AM, State Police Communications Center received a call for a single vehicle crash in front of 7187 Bayside Road, in the Nassawadox area of Northampton County.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2010 Ford Edge was traveling southbound on Bayside Road, when the vehicle failed to navigate a curve. The vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to flip out of control, ejecting the driver and only occupant.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya, it is unclear exactly at this time what time the crash actually occurred because there are currently no witnesses. The occupants of the nearby houses where it occurred, were unaware of the crash.

State police are still attempting to identify the driver with the assistance the medical examiner.

Anyone with information or who may have seen or witnessed the crash are asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or at [email protected]