Gordon Eyre Rippon, 85, husband of Olivia Oakley Rippon, and a resident of Townsend, VA, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center, Parksley, VA. A native of Cape Charles, VA, he was the son of the late Severn Eyre Rippon and the late Eleanor Virginia Collins Rippon. He was a retired waterman, member of Capeville Lodge No. 107 AF&AM and Khedive Shrine.

In addition to his wife, Gordon is survived by three children, Ruth Rippon Snowney and her husband, Brad, of North Carolina, Beverly Wagner of Belwood, VA, and Brian Morgan and his wife, Sheri, of Louisiana; two brothers, Thomas Lee Rippon and his wife, Mariam, of Delaware, and Smitty Rippon of Florida; ten grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Sidney, Josh, B.J., Joseph, Christopher, Matthew, Beth, and Michael; and eleven great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Skylar, Trent, Blair, Mya, M.J., Abby, Gabe, Tyler, Molly, and Arrabella. He was predeceased by his brother, John D. Rippon.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Cape Charles Cemetery with Pastor Randy Lewis officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Full Gospel Church PO Box 792, Cheriton, VA 23316.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.