A control burn got out of hand in Eastville Monday afternoon on Court House Road at approximately 2:45 PM.
Units from Eastville and Cheriton responded to the blaze.
No real damage or injuries were reported.
.
Select Page
Oct 5, 2021
April 8, 2021
September 19, 2018
November 12, 2019
34 minutes ago
Coffee With Kelley - discussing National Domestic Violence Awareness MonthOn Coffee with Kelley today Shelly Strain, Executive director of Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence shines light on types of abuse and resources available as October is National Domesti