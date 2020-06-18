The David Landsberger Family YMCA is partnering with Manna Café to launch a “Gift Cards For Good” Program.

The program will assist food-insecure residents of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, as well as locally owned restaurants—both of which, have been severely impacted during the COVID-19 Crisis.

Donations of gift cards from local eateries will be gathered through the YMCA and distributed by the Manna Café during their home deliveries of lunches on Mondays, as well as through their weekly Mobile Food Pantry Distribution.

Thanks to generous donations, the program will initially assist 100 households in the community. Additional donations are needed to sustain the program. Donations of gift cards to restaurants that deliver are preferred (but not exclusive), as recipients may be homebound and unable to travel to obtain their meal.

Manna Café is a volunteer-based, 501(c)3 nonprofit feeding program that prepares and delivers free hot lunches to 85 homebound people on Chincoteague every Monday. Additionally, the nonprofit distributes food every Wednesday through their Manna Café Mobile Food Pantry to more than 470 individuals.

For individuals who are interested in donating towards the “Gift Cards For Good” Program, either, monetarily, or with an already purchased gift card, or for further information regarding the program, please contact: Katie O’Shea, Executive Director of the David Landsberger Family YMCA at koshea@ymcachesapeake.org.

