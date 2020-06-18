Joan White Martin, 87, of Parksley, wife of the late Gene Austin Martin, passed away on June 17, 2020 at Shore Health and Rehab in Parksley.

Born on April 7, 1933 in Saxis, she was the daughter of the late Curtis Miles and Annabelle Rhodes Miles. She worked as a cafeteria manager for Arcadia High School and was a member of Hallwood Baptist Church. She was a pianist and organist for Saxis UMC, was an excellent seamstress and floral designer.

Joan is survived by a daughter, Amelia Adams Fahey and husband, Jim; a son, Terry White and wife, Vickie; a step-daughter, Sandra Martin; grandchildren, TJ White, Nicholas Adams, Jonathan Adams and Tammy Taylor; 6 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Other than her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Huey White, Jr.; a daughter, Bonnie White Roberts; a grandson, Ryan Parks; and a sister, Linda Miles.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 22nd at 2:00PM from the graveside of the Downings Cemetery in Oak Hall with Pastor Jimmy Maddox officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Saxis United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 94, Saxis, VA 23427.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

.