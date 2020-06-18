The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to add Friday June 19, 2020 to the County holiday Schedule for 2020 at Wednesday night’s regular monthly meeting.

County Administrative offices and courthouses will be closed on Friday, June 19, 2020 in honor of Juneteenth. Convenience Centers, South Transfer station and the Northern Landfill will maintain their regular hours of operation. The public is encouraged to continue to use the county’s online options for payments and services as the majority of transactions and services can be conducted remotely. Visit us at https://www.co.accomack.va.us

Additional information regarding options for conducting transactions with specific departments can be found on the County website, and at the entrance to the Administrative offices on Courthouse Avenue.

Northampton County also voted Tuesday night to observe this Friday as a County holiday.

