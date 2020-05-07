As promised, below you’ll find the full report of numbers for Accomack and Northampton Counties from Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7.

Both Accomack and Northampton Counties would have reported single digit case increases Wednesday, with no new hospitalizations or deaths.

Thursday’s numbers included more of an increase in cases, with 30 new in Accomack and 6 new in Northampton. The two counties also added in hospitalizations Thursday and Northampton reported two new deaths.

Date County Total Case Count Total Hospitalizations Total Deaths 5/7/2020 Accomack 463 22 7 5/6/2020 Accomack 433 21 7 5/5/2020 Accomack 429 21 7 5/7/2020 Northampton 149 7 3 5/6/2020 Northampton 143 5 1 5/5/2020 Northampton 140 5 1

