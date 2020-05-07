The Virginia Department of Health updated Thursday morning with a two day report following a technical problem Wednesday that interfered with reporting numbers.

Accomack County added 34 new additional cases in the two day report, an average of 17, bringing its total case count to 463. The county also added one hospitalization for a total of 22 and reported no new deaths, which remained at 7.

Northampton County added nine new cases in Thursday’s two day report, bringing its overall total to 149. There were also two new hospitalizations reported, for a overall total of seven, and two new deaths, which brings the county’s total to three.

The Eastern Shore also added two new outbreaks, bringing its total to eight. The two new outbreaks are at long term care facilities on the Eastern Shore. Of the Shore’s outbreaks, five are from congregate settings and three are from long term care facilities.

The Commonwealth of Virginia added 1,180 new confirmed cases over the two day period, for an average of 590 new confirmed cases each day. The total confirmed case count now stands at 20,537. In addition, there are 1,033 probable COVID-19 cases as well. Virginia’s total hospitalizations are now up to 2,934, an increase of 180 over the two day period, with two additional probable hospitalizations for a total of 21. Virginia added 55 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with one additional probable COVID-19 death over the two day period.

Virginia processed 8,620 tests over the two day period, for a positive test rate of 13.6%.

The Virginia Department of Health should update daily numbers at some point today, and we will update with the day specific numbers at that time. Please check back for updates.

