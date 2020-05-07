A&N Electric Cooperative has received several reports that a phone scam is targeting co-op members in the service territory.

The telephone scammer contacts a co-op member claiming to represent the cooperative. The scammer tells the member that they owe a past due balance and that they should pay right away or their service will be disconnected immediately.

While A&N Electric Cooperative may contact members by phone for various reasons, the cooperative will never call to demand payment by a specific method or threaten an immediate disconnection of service if payment is not received.

Co-op members should keep in mind that service disconnections and related fees for non-payment are currently being waived by the cooperative during the current state of emergency.

“Our co-op members should be on the lookout for this phone scam and others throughout the coronavirus outbreak,” said cooperative spokesperson Jay Diem. “Scammers will continue to try and exploit the situation. If you have any doubts, don’t hesitate to hang up and call the cooperative.”

Members who have doubts about a person’s validity representing A&N Electric Cooperative should not give the caller any personal information over the phone. They should hang up the phone and contact the cooperative immediately at 757-787-9750 and an official cooperative representative will be glad to assist them.

.