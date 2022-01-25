In Monday’s Virginia Department of Health report, Accomack County showed 34 test positives, no hospitalizations and no deaths. Here is the current graph of the test positives for Accomack.

Northampton reported 22 test positives, no hospitalizations and no deaths. Here is the current graph of the test positives for Northampton,

At this time isn’t clear whether the recent decline in test positives constitutes a remission of the Omacron strain of the COVID virus.

Federal authorities are predicting that if trends mirror those in the northeast and other countries abroad, this variant will start subsiding in our area in the next few weeks.

.