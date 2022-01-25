Northampton Schools Superintendent Eddie Lawrence released the following statement to students Monday.

“After careful consideration of a variety of factors the Northampton County Public Schools administration and school board have decided to sustain our policy of universal masking for all students. Please know that this was a difficult decision to make but we feel it is the right one at this time given the rapid spread of COVID-19 in our schools and community at this time.

“It is our understanding that, even with this executive order, Virginia commonwealth law allows divisions the flexibility to continue requiring masks if their elected school boards choose to do so. We will continue to seek guidance from the Virginia Department of Education on this matter.

“As a division, our top priorities are to protect the health and safety of everyone in our buildings and maintain in-person learning for our students. By continuing to require masks, we can help reduce the spread of the virus and avoid high numbers of exposures, quarantines, and positive cases that can disrupt the learning process.

“We know that not everyone will agree with this decision. We ask for your understanding as we work to do what we believe is in the best interests of our students, families, and staff.”

“On Saturday Governor Youngkin urged all parents to listen to their principals and trust the legal process.

“As always, thank you for your support as we navigate the many challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented to our school division community.”

