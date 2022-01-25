Virginia’s Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares congratulating Beall.

A new State Trooper was assigned to the Eastern Shore recently and he was a local resident and member of the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company. The fire company posted the following on their facebook page:

“We’d like to congratulate Tasley firefighter and now Trooper Lucas Beall upon his graduation from Virginia State Police Academy Class 135 on January 21, 2022. Graduation was the culmination of a 27 week basic training course at the VSP Academy in Richmond. Lucas has been assigned to the Shore so if you see him out and about, be sure to thank him for his service. We wish him all the best! Lucas is the son of our Fire Chief, Jeff Beall.”

Col. Gary Settle, State Police Superintendent said, “Completing the training here at the Virginia State Police Training Academy is no easy feat, and when you add the challenges COVID has brought, the bar is raised even higher. These 58 Trooper-trainees have put their heart and soul into becoming the very best troopers they can be. I am impressed with their resiliency and dedication during the last 27 weeks.”

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 135th Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy July 6, 2021.

