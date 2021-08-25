The weekend saw a spike in COVID numbers in both counties with Accomack leading the way. Sunday saw 29 test positives in Accomack County along with 4 hospitalizations. Monday brought 13 test positives with no hospitalizations. Tuesday’s numbers included 11 test positives and no hospitalizations. There were no deaths reported.

Northampton reported five test positives on Sunday, five test positives on Monday and three test positives on Tuesday. No hospitalizations or deaths were reported in Northampton.

The Virginia Department of Health reported that less than 2% of the test positives for the week of August 16 through August 21 were among individuals who were fully vaccinated which means that just over 98% of the test positives were individuals who were not vaccinated.

.