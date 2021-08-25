A listener reported that on Tuesday she received a phone call from an individual who claimed to be representing Medicare. The caller said that a new card was being issued but he needed to verify the social security number and the number on her old card. The phone showed a Chesapeake number which was 796-2194 but there was no area code.

Anyone receiving a call in which the caller asks for your social security number or bank account number hang up immediately. Neither Medicare, Social Security, or the IRS notify recipients by telephone. This call was a scam.

