The hot, humid weather has been one of the main topics of conversation for the last week or so but there may be some relief in sight just in time for September to arrive.

The extended forecast calls for the summery weather to continue until the middle of next week. Both Accuweather and the Weather Channel call for highs in the upper 80s or low 90s thru Tuesday August 31. The forecast calls for the daily highs to cool into the lower 80s starting Wednesday September 1 and stay that way through the Labor Day weekend.

If the forecast holds, the cooler and less humid weather will make outdoor Labor Day activities much more enjoyable.

Down in the tropics there are three areas that forecasters are monitoring. One is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and is forecast to move north and not affect any land mass. Another is in the Carribean and is expected to follow the path of Hurricane Grace across the Yucatan peninsula and probably hit the Mexican mainland or move into the Gulf of Mexico. The third is an area of low pressure in the south Atlantic which, as of now only has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical disturbance over the next 5 days.

All of which bodes well for the Eastern Shore through the last weekend of summer.

