The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to authorize the County Administrator to ask the Circuit Court for permission to extend the completion date of the 2022 county property reassessment. The deadlines are included in the Accomack county code, but the code requires Circuit Court permission to extend the deadlines involved in the process for good cause. If approved, the final deadline will be March 31, 2023.

The County has not yet mailed the reassessment notices and is past the statutory deadline, and says it needs the extension. There are several deadlines associated with the biennial real estate assessments contained in County Code Chapter 82. It will also be necessary for the Board to permit, extend and/or deviate from these deadlines and restrictions in order to complete the reassessments.

The county is expecting a windfall from a projected 9.51% increase in land value in the reassessment.

