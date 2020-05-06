Note: these numbers are based on the latest data available from the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

The deluge of daily numbers concerning the coronavirus both locally and statewide can result in confusion. The percentages, however, reveal a clearer picture of the effects of the virus on the overall population. Of course the percentages reflected are not indicators that individuals should not continue to take all precautions against the virus. It should also be remembered the official numbers are only what have been reported, and the numbers of those who have been exposed to COVID-19 is in all likelihood much higher than official statistics.

In Accomack County the 421 cases reported to date are 1.2% of the overall population. Of those 421 cases, 21 have been hospitalized, which is 4% of those who have been diagnosed with the virus. Unfortunately, Accomack County has reported 7 deaths, which represents 1.6% of those who have tested positive.

In Northampton, 140 cases have been diagnosed, which represents 1.2% of the overall population. Northampton has had 5 victims hospitalized, which is 3.5% of the cases identified. Northampton has had 1 death, which represents .714% percent of those who have tested positive.

Statewide, 20,256 cases have been diagnosed, which represents .238% of the overall population. Of those diagnosed, 2,773 have been hospitalized, which is 13% of the diagnosed cases. Virginia has reported 713 total fatalities, 3.5% of total COVID-19 positives. According to the Virginia Department of Health, 405 of the overall deaths have been associated with outbreaks at longterm care facilities, which include nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Even though the chance of any individual getting the virus is relatively low, it is still vital for everyone to practice social distancing, wash your hands before entering and immediately upon leaving a store or public building and wear a mask if you go out in public. In addition, if you start to experience symptoms of COVID-19, stay home especially if you have a temperature. If you think you need medical assistance call your doctor’s office in advance. If you think your COVID-19 symptoms require emergency treatment, please call the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Emergency Room first at 757-302-2350.

.