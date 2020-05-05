It was a relatively quiet report for the Eastern Shore Tuesday morning for COVID-19, but Accomack County did add one new death, bringing its total to seven.

Accomack County added 4 new COVID-19 cases, for a total overall case count of 429. Northampton County added one new COVID-19 case, for a total overall case count of 140. Hospitalizations within the Eastern Shore Health District remain flat, with 21 in Accomack and five in Northampton. Northampton reported no new deaths and remains at one overall.

Virginia added 717 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tuesday morning’s report, bringing the state’s overall case total to 19,357, with an additional 899 probable positives.

Hospitalizations in the Commonwealth ticked up slightly, adding 73 for 2,754 confirmed and 19 probable. Virginia has added 28 new deaths with 23 additional probable. Virginia’s confirmed death count from COVID-19 is now 690.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 5,150 tests on Monday, for a Monday positive test rate of 13.9%. Virginia has now processed 127,938 total tests.

