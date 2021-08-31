The weekend saw the current COVID test positive wave in Accomack County continue. Accomack recorded 28 test positives on Thursday, 15 on Friday, eight on Saturday and 16 on Sunday. Accomack reported 2 hospitalizations.

Northampton reported five test positives Thursday, four on Friday and two on Saturday with none on Sunday. Northampton reported one hospitalization.

There were no deaths in either county.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, during the week ending August 21, in the Eastern Region, two tenths of one percent of the test positives were vaccinated. 9 tenths of one percent of the test positives were hospitalized and 2 one hundreds of 1% have died.

.