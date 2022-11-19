Brunswick Stew Sale at Market Street UMC
November 19, Saturday, beginning at 9 am; Brunswick Stew Sale $15/Qt. and Bake Sale (Pies/Biscuits). On the lawn at 75 Market Street, Onancock unless inclement weather; then it will be indoors in the Social Hall.
New Mt Zion’s Thanksgiving Bags of Love
Pre-Thanksgiving Holiday Market
Come out to the 10th Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Holiday Market at the Onancock Market this Saturday, November 19 from 9-1 AM. Local farmers and artisans will be selling local produce, baked goods, meats, seafood, prepared foods, handmade jewelry, clothing, arts and crafts. Loads of goodies for your Thanksgiving table, gifts for holiday giving and handmade decorations for your home. Visit OnancockMarket.org for a complete list of vendors.
Food Give-A-Way
On Saturday, November 19th starting at 9:00AM the Adams & House of Prayer United Methodist Men & Women will be handing out bags of food for those in need on a first come first serve basis. Any questions please contact Michael White at 757-387-9630.
Kiwanis Craft Show
More than 60 Delmarva Crafters/Artists/Artisans showcasing items that include something for everyone. Home decor, carvings, jewelry, food items, photography, and more. Concessions available by the Kiwanis Club. Admission is $3.00 or with a canned food item for the Foodbank on the Eastern Shore $2.00. Children under 10 admitted free.
Community Church of God Turkey Shoot
Community Church of God, 9079 Birdsnest Dr., Birdsnest, VA will have annual Turkey Shoot November 19 beginning at 10 AM. 30 inch barrel limit and is $5.00 a shot. Prizes will be Turkeys, hams. Youth and women rounds too. Food to be sold: clam fritters, chili, and hot dogs. Come out for fellowship and fun.
37th Annual Turkey Shoot
The Saxis Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will be once again hosting their 37th Annual Turkey Shoot on November 19, 2022, starting at 10 AM through 3 PM to be held in Saxis. There is a Barrel Limit of 30″ and 12 gauge only. In addition, there will be rounds designated for Kids (410 Gauge). Will be shooting for Turkeys, Hams, 50/50 Rounds and there will be special round(s) for Hand Carved Decoy(s). Refreshments will be on sale at site.
Franktown Bethel Baptist Church Thanksgiving Drive
Bethel Baptist Church in Franktown will be hosting a Thanksgiving Drive on this Saturday, November 19th from 10am to 12 Noon. It is free to the Community/Public and will be a drive-by to the first 50 Families; All Are Welcome! Location: Bethel Baptist Church @ 7638 Bayside Road in Franktown Date: Saturday, November 19th Time: 10:00am to 12:00 Noon Give-Away: Thanksgiving Bags with Turkey or Chicken and all Food items for the First 50 families.
Birthday Service at Refuge Temple Outreach Ministry
Refuge Temple Outreach Ministry, 30540 Depot Street, New Church, Virginia, Birthday’s Service for Bishop Janice E. Sutton on Saturday, November 19 2022 at 3:00 PM. Featured Preacher: Bisho9 Diane R. Wright from Miracle Temple of Faith Ministries, Inc., Bloxom, Va.
Oyster Roast benefitting Make A Wish Greater Virginia
Designer Bag Bingo
The Accomack-Northampton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is pleased to announced their Designer Bag Bingo. The event will be held at Mary N. Smith Cultural & Enrichment Center located at 24577 Mary N. Smith Rd., Accomac, VA on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Please contact Sheila Turner at (757) 710-4609 (Accomack County) or Darlene Burton (Northampton County) at (757) 710-0435…