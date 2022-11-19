The Saxis Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will be once again hosting their 37th Annual Turkey Shoot on November 19, 2022, starting at 10 AM through 3 PM to be held in Saxis. There is a Barrel Limit of 30″ and 12 gauge only. In addition, there will be rounds designated for Kids (410 Gauge). Will be shooting for Turkeys, Hams, 50/50 Rounds and there will be special round(s) for Hand Carved Decoy(s). Refreshments will be on sale at site.

