Mike Gould, center, husband of Pastor Monica Gould of the Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church in Onancock, was a speaker at the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association meeting at the Island House in Wachapreague recently.

The couple sailed across the southern Atlantic in a flotilla race, receiving a grant from the Lilly Foundation. They have 36-foot sailboat, a “ketch.” Gould showed slides and talked about the voyage.

Rhudy Naylor, left, introduced Gould. At right is John Fiege, president of the ESCBA, which meets monthly to promote Christian principles and ethical decisions in all business dealings.

