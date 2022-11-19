Eastern Shore Rural Health announced Thursday they have acquired the Oak Hall location of the locally owned H&H Pharmacy.

It is anticipated that the pharmacy, located at 7001 Lankford Hwy., will be operated by Rural Health beginning in the first quarter of 2023. Current staff have been asked to stay on.

“By acquiring the Oak Hall H&H Pharmacy Rural Health providers will be able to work more closely with our patients’ pharmacists. The integration of care between our providers and pharmacists allows for improved communication resulting in improved patient care. We look forward to working with Oak Hall pharmacy staff to serve our community,” said Eastern Shore Rural Health CEO Matt Clay. “The purchase of this business also allows Rural Health additional revenue streams that will help support overall operations and therefore our mission to provide care for all regardless of ability to pay.”

“This is a great opportunity to continue to serve the residents of northern Accomack County,” said H&H Pharmacy Owner Chris Bott. “The majority of our Oak Hall customers are Rural Health patients, so having Rural Health take over the pharmacy makes sense. I know our customers are in good hands” Bott will continue to own and operate the Chincoteague pharmacy. “We have partnered with H&H for many years and will continue this partnership between ESRH and H&H and look forward to the continued collaboration,” said Clay.

A pharmacy at Onley Community Health Center is scheduled to open in summer 2023. This pharmacy will allow Rural Health to integrate care between its providers and the pharmacist, which enhances the ability to provide patient-centered care in a “one stop” setting. A pharmacy under one roof with Rural Health providers also helps ensure a high level of customer service including shorter wait times and easier access to needed prescriptions for patients. The Onley center pharmacy will be available to all Shore residents, a pharmacy customer does not have to be a Rural Health patient. The Rayfield’s Pharmacy at Eastville Community Health Center is also available to all residents.