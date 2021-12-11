It’s a busy weekend on the Eastern Shore.

Soroptimist of Accomack County will be having a Frozen Food and Bake Sale on Saturday, December 11 from 8:00am – 10:00am at the Onley United Methodist Church on East Main Street. Frozen casseroles, soup, chili, and baked goods will be available. Stock up for the holidays! Proceeds to support Children’s Harbor & Malawi Water Project.

The Woman’s Club of Accomack County will be having its Annual Greens, Gifts and Goodies Sale on Saturday, December 11 from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm at the clubhouse on Richmond Ave. in Onley. Ready made fresh flower arrangements, centerpieces, wreaths and swags will be available. Jewelry, Christmas items and table runners will be featured. There will also be numerous home made cookies, cakes, pies, soups, frozen casseroles, and specialty items.

There will be a Holiday Sale At Christ Episcopal Church in Eastville from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The sale will feature frozen food, baked treats, table arrangements and wreaths.

Today from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. (or until sold out) the Tasley VFD will have their annual Chili and Chowder Fund raiser. You can also purchase clam fritter sandwiches and baked goods as well along with the Tasley VFD’s classic clam chowder and chili. Get there early because they almost always sell out.

Santa will arrive by boat at the Onancock Wharf today at 11 am.

The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore will be participating in the December 11 Cokesbury Music Festival at Historic Cokesbury Church in Onancock.

To herald in the festivities the orchestra wind players will provide a brief outdoors concert from 1:30 – 1:45 at the Onancock Town Park adjacent to the church. The inside portion of the event will begin at 2 pm.Inside at 2:00 we start the festival program .

There will be a Holiday Artisans Market at Historic Onancock School from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You are invited to participate in the Onancock Christmas Driving Tour from 2-5 pm.

Cape Charles will host their annual Historic Home Cookie Trail today. Sat Dec 11 2021 at 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at 309 Jefferson Ave, Cape Charles.

On Sunday the annual Onancock Christmas Parade will be held in downtown Onancock starting at 5 p.m.

Exmore’s annual Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m Sunday in downtown Exmore. Join us for a night full of Christmas Spirit! Parade begins at 6pm Lineup at 5pm. Following parade gather at the town park for refreshments, awards, and of course Santa will be making an appearance at a distance to maintain social distancing!

