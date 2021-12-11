- Female baby goat for sale serious inquiries only. 757-710-3192
- Hunting decoys for sale: 4 floating geese, 3 field decoys, plenty of feeding and upright heads. 5 floater duck decoys (mallards & pintails). All magnums size. Geese are foam and ducks are hard rubber. All in excellent condition. Also 4 mesh bags for carrying or storing decoys, each bag will hold at least 4 goose decoys or more than the 5 duck decoys. Phone 717-688-4668 Over $300 value, asking $100 OBO.
- Heater $100 757-709-1522
- 2020 Apple Mac book with warranty 757-709-2682
- Free clothes size 8-10 694-5044
- Kohler double sink $75 694-2192
- 2 bedroom mobile home for rent $600 757-990-4125
- 4 truck tires 245/70-R17 $50 each, 2 DeWalt tools, will pick junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566
- 2 deer stands $75 ea. 757-710-0070
- Under cabinet microwave $100 443-235-3597 ask for Bob
- LTB Stilh back pack blower, 38″ lawn sweeper $100, MinKota trolling motor $65 442-2465
- 2 boxes adult diapers free 350-9132
- Upright freezer $75, complete double bed $80 709-4362
- LF cheap car , LF place to rent outside of Salisbury 410-422-8973
- 2007 Honda VTX m/c $3,500, 2019 Gravely mower 60″ $5,500 894-5713
