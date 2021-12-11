  1. Female baby goat for sale serious inquiries only. 757-710-3192
  2. Hunting decoys for sale: 4 floating geese, 3 field decoys, plenty of feeding and upright heads. 5 floater duck decoys (mallards & pintails). All magnums size. Geese are foam and ducks are hard rubber. All in excellent condition. Also 4 mesh bags for carrying or storing decoys, each bag will hold at least 4 goose decoys or more than the 5 duck decoys. Phone 717-688-4668 Over $300 value, asking $100 OBO.
  3. Heater $100  757-709-1522
  4. 2020 Apple Mac book with warranty 757-709-2682
  5. Free clothes size 8-10  694-5044
  6. Kohler double sink $75  694-2192
  7. 2 bedroom mobile home for rent $600 757-990-4125
  8. 4 truck tires 245/70-R17 $50 each, 2 DeWalt tools, will pick junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566
  9. 2 deer stands $75 ea.  757-710-0070
  10. Under cabinet microwave $100 443-235-3597 ask for Bob
  11. LTB Stilh back pack blower, 38″ lawn sweeper $100, MinKota trolling motor $65 442-2465
  12. 2 boxes adult diapers free  350-9132
  13. Upright freezer $75, complete double bed $80  709-4362
  14. LF cheap car , LF place to rent outside of Salisbury  410-422-8973
  15. 2007 Honda VTX m/c $3,500, 2019 Gravely mower 60″ $5,500  894-5713
