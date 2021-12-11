Pictured: 2021-22 Team Captains for the Warriors are Seniors Nora Bahns, Patrick Lilliston and Taylor Thornes

Nandua High School swimmers had the opening meet of their swim season against Stephen Decatur on Tuesday, December 7th. The final score was 107 Decatur- 63 Nandua for the Girls Team and 71 Decatur- 55 Nandua for the Boys Team. While Decatur won both meets, Nandua swimmers were able to take first in a few events and are already meeting the qualifying times for States.

The girls 200 yard medley relay swam by Grace Bentley, Madison Johnson, Meya Charnock and Emma Cathey posted a State Championship qualifying time. The girls 200 yard freestyle relay, swam by Taylor Thornes, Madison Johnson, Emma Cathey and Grace Bentley, qualified for States and was a first place finish for the team.

In individual events, Grace Bentley qualified for the State Championships in the 500 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke with first place finishes. Madison Johnson placed first and qualified in the 100 yard breaststroke. For the boys, Patrick Lilliston won the 500 yard freestyle and Dylan Brockmeir won the 100 yard freestyle.

The Warriors swim their next meet Jan 7, 2022 at their home pool, Eastern Shore Family YMCA, against Bruton and Poquoson High School.

