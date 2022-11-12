Saturday

Melfa UMC Fall/Christmas Flea Market

Come join in the fellowship and shop for Christmas gifts at the Melfa UMC Fall/Christmas Flea Market at the church on 19444 Main St. in Melfa from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

6th Annual Nandua Wrestling all you can eat pancake Breakfast

8:00 am -11:00 am at the Nandua High School cafeteria. Breakfast price $10 adults 12 and under $7. Take outs available. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, scrapple, hash browns, orange or apple juice, coffee.

SPCA Eastern Shore Santa photos

Santa will be at the SPCA Eastern Shore shelter in Onley today from 10 am until 1 pm to pose for photos with Fido, Fluffy, or your other furry of feathered family members. Donation $12, attendees will be able to choose their favorite shot from their pet’s photo session and receive a 4 by 6 print of it in a Christmas frame. 8 X 10 photos will be available for $18.

Veterans Day Dinner

The American Legion in Parksley Post 100 will be providing a free barbecue sandwich dinner with sides and dessert for veterans of the US Armed Forces at the Parksley Farmers Market from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday. Dinners will be available to the general public at $15.

Unveiling of the Parksley LOVE sign

12:00pm -2 p.m. in downtown Parksley. The festivities will include live music, crafts, art and food.

Arcadia Firebirds Extravaganza Bingo Night

Arcadia Firebirds Volleyball, Football and Cheerleading Extravaganza Bingo Night at the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company. 24 Games! Doors open at 5, Games Start at 6. A silent auction will take place.

Our Town at the North St. Playhouse in Onancock

Saturday at 8 p.m. Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Thornton Wilder’s timeless drama of life in the mythical village of Gorver’s Corner New Hampshire. This is Wilder’s most frequently performed play. Our town follows the relationship between George Gibbs and neighbor Emily Webb whose childhood friendship blossoms into marriage. Tickets are $25 for adults and seniors, $10 for students.

Sunday

Antioch Baptist Church Celebrates 120 Years

On Sunday November 13 at 11 am, Anitoch Baptist Church in Trehernville will celebrate their 120th church anniversary. Guest minister will be Tamela Wise and the Macedonia Baptist Church congregation. Dinner will be served,

A Walk Through Church History

The Historic St. Georges Episcopal Church at 30118 Bobtown Road in Pungoteague will feature a walk through church history featuring Dr. Joseph Betit Sunday at 3 p.m. There is no charge for this event and a chilli dinner will be provided.