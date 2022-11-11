    1. For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
    2. Top and bottom tool boxes. Rusty, but still useful. Near Cape Charles. $60 for the pair. 757-695-0294
    3. 2017 Blue Ford Escape 4D 4WD SE 1.5L Eco boost Engine 31,940 miles. $20,000 OBO 757.787.7376
    4. Eight vintage porcelain doorknobs, 7 white and 1 brown, cc’s. 1940. Also, one brown knob with lock attached. $ 30 each or $ 200 for all. 757-787-7351
    5. Three bedroom 2 1/2 bath home for sale in the captains cove area asking 225,000 sits on just under 2 acre lot 757-854-8728
    6. Anderson sliding glass patio door and casement window. Never installed. $125.00 for both. 757-709-0400
    7. Needed: Drum Sander to rent/borrow or buy 804-937-4102
    8. 1965 Chevy C60, 800$ 1991 Chevy blazer with 350ci motor, 800$ 757-350-0529
    9. Looking for rolls of wire to build chicken pens with, not looking to cost a arm and a leg. Text what you have with pictures 757-710-3192
    10. 2004 Grey Mazda B2300 pick-up $3400  call 757-678-3674
    11. FOR SALE : 2002 Pontiac Montana Mini Van, FOR SALE : Queen size Box Spring/ $ 45.00.
      CALL : 757-894-7175 for price and pictures on the Pontiac Montana Mini Van
    12. Rigid wet tile saw and Kobalt tile cutter, plus some accessories, $60. Near Cape Charles.757-695-0294
    13. Looking for a nice pistol 38 357 or 45 caliber also old decoys or good named decoys Chincoteague Willis Wharf etc. last but not least looking for an A5 Belgium browning shotgun 757-387-7506
    14. LF pit bull or French/English bulldog puppy for free 757-678-3913
    15. Black gas stove $125  757-387-7194
    16. Acre of land in Mappsville $19,000, LF Stihl chain saw, LF someone to install microwave/range hood 787-710-5238
    17. Snapper tractor mower 52″ $200, Mountain bike men’s 29″ $150, 2 torch sets $15 ea. 757-678-2118
    18. 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $3,500, pop camper trailer $1,500, free fire wood 757-678-3520
    19. LF exercise bike  757-709-1139
    20. LTB metal tool box for a full size pickup  757-894-3742
    21. LF dual axle car trailer 16″-20″, 1996 Dodge p/u 4×4 best offer 302-519-1311
    22. INTERNATIONAL 510 GRAIN DRILL,USED THIS YEAR,WORKS PERFECT,REASON FOR SELLING,GOT A NO TILL. $625 /OBO, (2) 6 GUN GUN CABINETS,EXCELLENT SHAPE,DRAWERS BELOW FOR AMMO,MADE OF REAL WOOD,NOT PARTICLE BOARD. $100.00 FIRM, MOSLER HEAVY DUTY SAFE 18 X 18 X 24.4125.00/obo 757-894-9230
    23. 1997 Dodge p/u w/tool box needs transmission $2,000 757-894-0646
    24. 5 pc. kitchen set $100 , will pick up junk appliances/scrap metal 757-678-2566
    25. 4 axle utility trailer for sale 757-710-0810
    26. 2003 Ford Tarus $2,500 cash firm 757-710-2926
    27. LF for rabbit dog puppies 757-442-2439
    28. Vanity, black table set w/4chairs, bar set w/2 stools  757-894-2045