- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- Top and bottom tool boxes. Rusty, but still useful. Near Cape Charles. $60 for the pair. 757-695-0294
- 2017 Blue Ford Escape 4D 4WD SE 1.5L Eco boost Engine 31,940 miles. $20,000 OBO 757.787.7376
- Eight vintage porcelain doorknobs, 7 white and 1 brown, cc’s. 1940. Also, one brown knob with lock attached. $ 30 each or $ 200 for all. 757-787-7351
- Three bedroom 2 1/2 bath home for sale in the captains cove area asking 225,000 sits on just under 2 acre lot 757-854-8728
- Anderson sliding glass patio door and casement window. Never installed. $125.00 for both. 757-709-0400
- Needed: Drum Sander to rent/borrow or buy 804-937-4102
- 1965 Chevy C60, 800$ 1991 Chevy blazer with 350ci motor, 800$ 757-350-0529
- Looking for rolls of wire to build chicken pens with, not looking to cost a arm and a leg. Text what you have with pictures 757-710-3192
- 2004 Grey Mazda B2300 pick-up $3400 call 757-678-3674
- FOR SALE : 2002 Pontiac Montana Mini Van, FOR SALE : Queen size Box Spring/ $ 45.00.
CALL : 757-894-7175 for price and pictures on the Pontiac Montana Mini Van
- Rigid wet tile saw and Kobalt tile cutter, plus some accessories, $60. Near Cape Charles.757-695-0294
- Looking for a nice pistol 38 357 or 45 caliber also old decoys or good named decoys Chincoteague Willis Wharf etc. last but not least looking for an A5 Belgium browning shotgun 757-387-7506
- LF pit bull or French/English bulldog puppy for free 757-678-3913
- Black gas stove $125 757-387-7194
- Acre of land in Mappsville $19,000, LF Stihl chain saw, LF someone to install microwave/range hood 787-710-5238
- Snapper tractor mower 52″ $200, Mountain bike men’s 29″ $150, 2 torch sets $15 ea. 757-678-2118
- 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $3,500, pop camper trailer $1,500, free fire wood 757-678-3520
- LF exercise bike 757-709-1139
- LTB metal tool box for a full size pickup 757-894-3742
- LF dual axle car trailer 16″-20″, 1996 Dodge p/u 4×4 best offer 302-519-1311
- INTERNATIONAL 510 GRAIN DRILL,USED THIS YEAR,WORKS PERFECT,REASON FOR SELLING,GOT A NO TILL. $625 /OBO, (2) 6 GUN GUN CABINETS,EXCELLENT SHAPE,DRAWERS BELOW FOR AMMO,MADE OF REAL WOOD,NOT PARTICLE BOARD. $100.00 FIRM, MOSLER HEAVY DUTY SAFE 18 X 18 X 24.4125.00/obo 757-894-9230
- 1997 Dodge p/u w/tool box needs transmission $2,000 757-894-0646
- 5 pc. kitchen set $100 , will pick up junk appliances/scrap metal 757-678-2566
- 4 axle utility trailer for sale 757-710-0810
- 2003 Ford Tarus $2,500 cash firm 757-710-2926
- LF for rabbit dog puppies 757-442-2439
- Vanity, black table set w/4chairs, bar set w/2 stools 757-894-2045
