Friday
The Nandua Warriors traveled to play Colonel Richardson last night.  The Warriors lost the game by a score of 27 to 12.  The Warriors fall to 4-3 on the season and will travel to Arcadia next Friday.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets fell at Portsmouth Christian last night 46 to 6.  The Yellow Jackets fall to 2-4 on the season and will host Snow Hill next Friday.

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to play Rappahannock County last night and lost 36 to 33.  The Ponies fell to 4-3 on the season and will host Greenbrier Christian next Friday.

The Acadia Firebirds game with Randolph Henry was delayed til Monday.

Today
Broadwater at Kenston Forest 4pm.