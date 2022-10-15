Friday

The Nandua Warriors traveled to play Colonel Richardson last night. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 27 to 12. The Warriors fall to 4-3 on the season and will travel to Arcadia next Friday.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets fell at Portsmouth Christian last night 46 to 6. The Yellow Jackets fall to 2-4 on the season and will host Snow Hill next Friday.

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to play Rappahannock County last night and lost 36 to 33. The Ponies fell to 4-3 on the season and will host Greenbrier Christian next Friday.

The Acadia Firebirds game with Randolph Henry was delayed til Monday.

Today

Broadwater at Kenston Forest 4pm.