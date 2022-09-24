Parksley Livestock Supply Annual Fall Buy Swap and Sell Event

Parksley Livestock Supply invites you to our Annual Fall Buy Swap and Sell event on Saturday, September 24th from 8:30 to 12:30. Don’t miss this great opportunity to meet old friends or make new ones all while buying selling or trading your small animals including poultry, rabbits, goats and more. That’s Saturday Sept 24th 8:30-12:30 just a mile of RT13 on Parksley Road in Parksley. Call 757-665-5590 for more information.

Exmore Fall Festival

EXMORE – Artists, artisans, crafters, makers, bakers, sewers, growers—and watermen too! You are invited to Show & Sell at the inaugural Exmore Fall Festival, taking place in the streets of downtown Exmore on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9 am to 4 pm, followed by a FREE concert.

Exhibition space for the Fall Festival is open to artisans in all categories across Virginia and beyond our region. This includes visual artists working in the full range of mediums and makers of every type, whether professional, hobbyist or beginner.

This event is a new, bigger and more action filled iteration of the Artisans Festival previously held in the Town Park which drew more than 500 attendees in its first year.

This is a “Rain or Shine” event. The Town is closing off Main Street between Occohannock Road and Willis Wharf Road along with partial closures of other streets to provide ample room for attendees to wander and explore exhibitor booths and Exmore shops.

Cokesbury Church Celebrates 200 years

From grist mill to historic church and cultural center, share the story of Cokesbury Saturday from 10 a.m until 1 p.m. at our free open house at Historic Cokesbury Church and Cultural Center on Market St. in Onancock. Join us for fun music, displays, refreshments and facts.

Otterfest at Accomack Elementary School

Everyone is invited to Otterfest at Accomack Elementary School on Daugherty Road in Accomac from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be food, inflatables, games, silent auction, face painting, pinewood derby car races, pony cart rides, dunking tank, touch a truck and more! Proceeds go to the PTA.

Love Your Park on Public Lands Day

Join us at Historic Onancock School outdoors on the lawn for a free fall celebration. Let’s celebrate our parks and green spaces for a Free family fun day where we will learn and discover the nature around us. Making a special second visit is “Cascading Carlos” a two-time Guinness World record holder for Juggling. Watch him perform, then try it out yourself! K&K Snow Cones & Food truck will be on hand for snacks like flautas, tamales, street corn snow cones and drinks. Other Activities include: guided nature walks, a scavenger hunt, making a backyard bird feeder, and painting a nature inspired mural. Learning how to attract birds & pollinators to your garden. The ES Master Naturalists will offer information on using natives in the landscape plus guided trail walks. The Onancock Tree Board will be on hand to help with answering homeowner queries on right plant right place and garden critter questions. Lots more to see and do.

Be sure you don’t miss this fun day – bring friends & neighbors!

Women Embracing Women Fellowship Service

There will be a Women Embracing Women Fellowship Service at Refuge Temple Outreach Ministry, 30540 Depot Street, New Church, Virginia on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11 AM. Featured speaker will be Pastor Barbara Young from Miracle Temple of Faith in Nassawadox, Va.

Hymn Sing Sunday

There will be a Hymn sing Sunday 09/25/2022 at 3pm at the Community Church of God, 9079 Birdsnest Drive in Birdsnest, Va. Singers will be Randolph Widgeon, Sandy Carmine, Barbara Stiles, CW Savage, Fred Harris, Stephanie Jackson, Myriam Downing, Jody Cullen and other talented Christian singers. Come out for a great time of music and fellowship. Dinner to be provided afterwards