Riverside has announced it will administer free flu shots for ages nine and up, and/or free COVID-19 shots for ages 12 and up and up at two walk-in clinic opportunities in October.

No appointments are necessary on Wednesday, October 5 from 9 a.m. until noon at Riverside Eastern Shore Family Medicine at 10085 William F. Bernart Circle in Nassawadox, or on Wednesday, October 12 from 9 a.m. until noon at Riverside Shore Medical Center at Metompkin at 17385 Lankford Highway in Parksley, while supplies last. Other age restrictions may apply. Masking is required.

The flu, short for influenza, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus. It can cause mild to severe illness. Serious complications of flu infection can include hospitalization or death.

COVID-19 is also a highly contagious virus that can cause mild to serious illness and complications that include hospitalization or death.

Vaccines are available for protection against both viruses, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends both vaccinations. In addition, the CDC recommends taking every-day preventative measures to stay healthy including frequent handwashing, social distancing and staying home when sick to prevent exposing others.

For more information about free flu and COVID shots in October, visit riversideonline.com/flu.