A local family is suspecting that Alyssa Taylor, 25, of Oak Hall, Va, may have been in a fatal crash on 14 Sept. 2022. Her last known contact was a text message to her mother on 13 Sept., when she told her that she would be traveling with Daniel Eugene McNeal, 51, of Exmore, Va, in a Mack tractor-trailer.

McNeal was killed in a crash 14 Sept. on southbound Interstate 85 in Hillsborough, North Carolina, when he veered off the highway and hit an overpass before crashing around 2:15 a.m., according to N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Brian Martin. The truck was “engulfed in flames and a high volume of fire (was) impinging on the bridge,” fire officials said in the post.

Taylor’s family wants to know if she was also in the truck that claimed McNeal’s life.

It has been confirmed that Taylor was traveling with McNeal on 13 Sep through police body camera footage when he was cited for being illegally parked in Exmore, Va. Taylor’s cell phone signal was also last detected near the location of the crash at the time of the incident. Furthermore, some of her personal items were located at the site of the crash and identified by her mother.

If anyone has information that could aid in the investigation to find Alyssa Taylor, please contact Investigator Nicholas Kugler, of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at nkugler@co.accomack.va.us.

