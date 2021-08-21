Events are subject to be cancelled due to weather

The United Christian Church is having an indoor yard sale today from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church fellowship hall at 25271 Parksley Road. There will be clothes, kitchenware, electronics, jewelry, books, furniture, fishing rods and more.

The Tasley Volunteer Fire Company Car Show scheduled for today has been cancelled due to weather. It will be rescheduled in November.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department will distribute school supplies Saturday August 21 from 10a until 2p at the Exmore Town Park. There will be games, food and fun. There is no charge.

Copper Creations in Melfa is having an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 10% off everything in stock. There will be door prizes and gift certificates are available. There will be guest artists as well. Copper Creations is at 19202 Birch Tree Lane in Melfa.

The Wachapreague Vol. Fire Firemen are selling barbecue at the Carnival Grounds from noon until 4 p.m. Pulled pork is $10 a pound cooked by pittmaster Ken Blair. The famous Carnival Ice Cream Stand will be open and you can purchase tickets for the golf cart raffle.