LOST TORTOISE IN THE LAKEWOOD DEVELOPMENT OUTSIDE OF ONLEY . THE TORTOISE IS A REDFOOT AND ESCAPED FROM HIS LODGING EARLY FRIDAY AM. IF YOU SEE THIS TORTOISE PLEASE CALL 757 237 2357. THERE IS A REWARD OFFERED.
