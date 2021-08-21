Accomack County has seen a jump in COVID test positives over the last week. The daily average for Accomack County is 15 per day. The daily average for hospitizations in Accomack is 1 per day and there were no deaths reported this week.

Northampton only averaged 3 test positives per day and there were no hospitalizations or deaths last week.

As of Thursday at 5 p.m. Accomack County reported 17,435 individuals with one dose and 15,470 individuals fully vaccinated.

Northampton reported 7,954 individuals with one dose and 7264 fully vaccinated.