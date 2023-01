Pictured: 2023 Vice Chairman Oliver Bennett with 2022 Chairwoman Betsy Mapp.

The Northampton Board of Supervisors elected their slate of officers for 2023 at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Supervisor John Coker was elected unanimously as Chairman and Supervisor Oliver Bennett was elected unanimously as Vice Chairman.

The Board recognized outgoing Chairwoman Betsy Mapp for her service in 2022.