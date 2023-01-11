Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty(CBHR) has announced their relocation to downtown Onancock, Virginia as one of the businesses which will be occupying space in the historic Lilliston Building on Market Street.

Owner/Broker, Anne Kyle Doughty confirmed that this will be a consolidation of the current locations in Accomac and Onancock.

“The two locations have served us well for many years, but this move will allow enough space to consolidate to one central location to serve our clients,” stated Principal Broker Anne Kyle Doughty. “This has been a goal for the company since it changed hands in 2019. The new office has great visibility, roughly 4,000 square feet, and plenty of public parking in the rear. Coldwell Banker will occupy 2/3 of the first floor. We are still in the planning stages but the space has amazing architectural features such as exposed brick and original tin ceilings that will remain.”

The Accomac and Onancock CBHR offices are leased, and the company will remain in these locations to serve the Shore until the new space is ready. Doughty said the optimistic goal is to move into the new building by the end of 2023.

Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced the Lilliston Building was one of 20 projects in the Commonwealth to receive Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) grants, which provide gap financing for construction projects aligned with local and regional economic development strategies, primarily in distressed communities. The Lilliston Building has been chosen as a project that the Town of Onancock may loan with a grant to the Town of $1,000,000 from the State.

Onancock Main Street(OMS) identified the IRF grant as the best source of funds to promote rehabilitation of the property, based on information gathered in a financial feasibility study of the Lilliston Building commissioned by OMS the year before.

OMS also coordinated the application process with the developer, Town and Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) of VA. The Town will administer the funds in perpetuity.

“This grant is a major advancement to incentivize investment in our downtown while improving the vibrancy and attractiveness of Onancock to residents and tourists,” said Matt Spuck, Onancock town manager. “It also demonstrates the power of a shared commitment between the Town and OMS in achieving these goals.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to have a presence in downtown Onancock,” added Doughty. “Real Estate is what we do, and to be part of the revitalization is an added bonus.”

Coldwell Banker has served the Eastern Shore of Virginia for over 30 years. The Accomac and Onancock locations will remain in operation until the new space is ready. Additional locations can be found on Chincoteague and downtown Cape Charles.