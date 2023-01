Photo by Stephanie Zodun

On Monday night the Northampton Scholastic Bowl team traveled to Chincoteague where they won their 3rd match of the season. They currently stand 3-1 in the district. In the first round Northampton won 175-90. The second round was a close one, ending with a score of 120-115. Leonel Rodriguez led the team in points, scoring 120, followed by Tyler Zodun with 70 pts.

The Yellow Jackets Scholastic Bowl team hosts Arcadia Wednesday at 4pm in the NHS Library.

